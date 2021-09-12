Energy department principal secretary inspects solar pumps

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Principal secretary, state energy department Dinesh Waghmare on Sunday inspected various development works of MSEDCL and MahaTransco. He inspected the solar agricultural pumps installed under the chief minister's solar agricultural pump scheme at Shendra.

Waghmare also inspected the solar power project at Shendra MIDC substation and the electricity connection in the field of Tryambak Ghodke, a beneficiary of the high voltage distribution system programme at Shekta. Earlier, due to multiple connections on the same feeder, frequent power outages caused the feeder to malfunction. Now, as I am the only one connected to feeder, there are no breakdown, said Ghodke.

Joint managing director of MSEDCL's Aurangabad regional office, Dr Mangesh Gondawale, chief engineer of Aurangabad circle Bhujang Khandare, Chief engineer of MahaTransco Shriram Bhopale, Superintendent engineer of Aurangabad rural board Pravin Daroli, Executive engineer Vishnu Dhakne, additional executive engineer Deepak Mane along with officers and employees were present.