Engg admissions schedule revised, last date of seat confirmation for CAP Round-I extended

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the seat confirmation date of engineering admissions in Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-I up to December 10.

The seats were allotted provisionally on December 4. Those who were allotted seats were asked to report to the institute and confirm the admissions on the seat between December 4 and 7.

The Cell issued a revised schedule on Tuesday. As per the revised schedule, the position of the vacant seats for the CAP Round-II will be displayed on December 12.

The process of online submission and confirmation of the options form for the second will be done through the candidate’s login between December 13 and 15. The seats will be allotted provisionally for the round on December 17.

The Institute will verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through Institute Login immediately and will issue a system-generated receipt of confirmation of admission.

Candidates who were allotted the seat as per their first preference in the first round (auto freezed) will have to pay the seat acceptance fee online. They will not be eligible for participation in the subsequent rounds.

Meanwhile, the CET Cell asked engineering aspirants to submit a caste validity certificate (CVC) while confirming their admissions in CAP Round-I. Those who will fail to submit the CVC will be treated as general category candidates.