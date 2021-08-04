English Schools associations to agitate on August Kranti Din

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Different English Schools Associations of the State will stage one-day agitation at Jantar Mantar on August 9 for their various demands, including fees refund of students admitted under Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The associations' demands are pending for a long time with the Central government.

Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) leader Prahlad Shinde-Hastekar said the representatives of MESA, RTE Foundation-Nagpur, Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA-F)-Solapur and English Medium Schools Association (EMSA)-Nashik participate in the agitation.

The other demands of the school unions, included the fees approved by Parents Teachers Association should be deposited in schools bank account directly, students from the financially weaker and poor group should be given free education from nursery to 12th standard under RTE.

General secretary of MESA Pravin Avhale, vice-president Nagesh Joshi, Hanuman Bhondve, Ratnakar Phalke, Vishwasrao Dabhade and Sunil Magar from the city are making efforts for the agitation.