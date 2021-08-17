English schools challenge Govt decision of 15 pc fees concession

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) filed

a petition in Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court challenging the decision of the State Government to give 15 per cent fees concession in schools.

Founder President of the association Sanjay Tayde Patil, filed a petition in court on Tuesday, stating that English schools were facing a financial crisis for the past two years in Covid situation.

The association opposed the decision of giving a 15 pc fee concession in general.

“MESTA decided to give 25 per cent fees concession to children of those parents who lost their employment in Covid lockdown to avoid their education loss. Fees concession should not be given to those parents who are industrialists or whose business has not affected or receiving salary as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. We can do justice with poor students if such type of parents pays the full fees,” it was mentioned in the petition. Adv Dnyaneshwar Pophale appeared for the Association of English Schools.