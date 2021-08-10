Entrepreneurs in Waluj also demand action against miscreants

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Fed up with the rising crime, extortion and harassment of the industrialists in the Waluj industrial area, the entrepreneurs and members of various industrial associations have demanded the police administration to take strict action against such miscreants.

Entrepreneurs have been facing various difficulties for the last two years due to the corona crisis and many of them have lost their livelihood. Entrepreneurs are trying to keep the industry afloat despite adverse conditions. However, in the last two-three years, incidents of extortion, black mailing, mental harassment, assault and damage to company property have increased in the Waluj industrial sector. Criminals threaten company officials and entrepreneurs if any workers are injured or meet an accident while working in the company. Apart from this, money is extorted from the entrepreneurs in the name of various religious festivals, anniversaries of social reformers and social activities. When the entrepreneurs refuse to pay, they try to harass the entrepreneurs by filing a false complaint against the company in the government offices.

Need an independent police station for the industrial area

Massia president Narayan Pawar said, the Waluj industrial area has expanded rapidly and its population has also increased significantly. There are delays in getting justice due to lack of police staff and an increased number of complaints. The government needs to take steps to create separate police stations for the industrial area in Waluj.

Provide protection to entrepreneurs

The industrial area provides employment to thousands of workers. The government gets a large amount of revenue. The rise in crime in the industrial sector over the last few days has created an atmosphere of concern among the entrepreneurs. There is a need to stop the crime in this area and focus on the safety of entrepreneurs, said Massia vice president Anil Patil.