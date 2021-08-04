Entries open for Maharashtra Grand Challenge

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The Maharashtra State Innovation Society in association with Department of Fisheries has launched the first ever, 'Maharashtra Grand Challenge'. The grand challenge is a platform with the objective of fostering innovation and research, to develop affordable and sustainable solutions for some of the major challenges faced by various government departments in Maharashtra.

Applications are invited from individuals, innovators, start-ups and organizations having innovative solutions in following key problem areas including automation of large-scale fishponds, recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and BioFloc (BF) technology, non-conventional energy for boats, harbours and jetties, onshore energy generation on jetties, harbours fishing villages as well as ice cold storage and processing units in coastal areas, offshore energy generation on-board fishing vessel, energy generation using waste from Bio-toilets and fish waste, innovative solution to reduce the fuel and energy consumption and effective utilization of fish waste. Any individual, startup and organisation having innovative solutions are eligible to participate. Idea stage entries are also eligible to participate. Similarly, there are no geographic constraints. Applicants from foreign entities are also invited. A cash grants of up to Rs 25 lakhs and funding to pilot innovative solutions up to Rs 1 crore is available. The last date to apply is September, 12, 2021. For more information, one may visit www.msins.in.