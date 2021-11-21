Equipment worth Rs 36L stolen from Gym

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

Thieves stole equipment amounting Rs 36,15,835 from a gym at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk in Garkheda area.

According to the police, a woman runs a gym for both men and women at Om Sai Tower at Gajanan Maharaj Chowk. She had gone out of station between October 9 and 25. Taking advantage of the situation, one Sumit Shivkishor Trivedi (Kanchanwadi) stole the equipment amounting Rs 36,15,835 from the gym. When she returned, she lodged a complaint at the Pundliknagar police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Sumit Trivedi, the police said.