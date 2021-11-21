Equipment worth Rs 36L stolen from Gym
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2021 10:35 PM2021-11-21T22:35:01+5:302021-11-21T22:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 21:
Thieves stole equipment amounting Rs 36,15,835 from a gym at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk in Garkheda area.
According to the police, a woman runs a gym for both men and women at Om Sai Tower at Gajanan Maharaj Chowk. She had gone out of station between October 9 and 25. Taking advantage of the situation, one Sumit Shivkishor Trivedi (Kanchanwadi) stole the equipment amounting Rs 36,15,835 from the gym. When she returned, she lodged a complaint at the Pundliknagar police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Sumit Trivedi, the police said.