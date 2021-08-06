Era Intl students shine
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2021 07:30 PM2021-08-06T19:30:02+5:302021-08-06T19:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 6: Era International School’s 35-student batch of 2020-2021 of X grade (CBSE) recorded 100% result. Director Dr ...
Next
Aurangabad, Aug 6: Era International School’s 35-student batch of 2020-2021 of X grade (CBSE) recorded 100% result. Director Dr Satish Gore, secretary Rekha Gore, principal Sarmistha Dutta, VP Beena Nair and Rohini Deshpande congratulated successful students.Open in app