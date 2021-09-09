Established principles of equality by Shree Chakradhar Prabhu

B G Jadhav

Shree Chakradhar Swami, whose birth anniversary was celebrated on September 8, established Mahanubhav sect in 1200 AD. He asked his devotees to reside in Maharashtra. He wandered from place to place, village to village in general in Maharashtra and Godavari Basin in particular by simply walk. His advice to his disciples encapsulated the essence of wise-living that enables one to remain balanced and peaceful at work and while executing one’s responsibilities and eventually help one to acquire great spiritual heights.

The spiritual life during that period was very much complicated as all deities were being considered at par with Almighty Supreme God and the worship to any deity would give rewards of Almighty God was then-impressed upon minds of public in general. Sarvadnya preached people in Marathi, the local language and narrated them that the prayers to God only can make way to reach God and not otherwise. He addressed people with his simple thoughts, simple living and with simple examples and experience. People in large numbers became his disciples. Sarvadnya was compassionate, merciful, kindhearted, omnipotence, omniscient, benevolent. He stressed the need of not disturbing the dignity of other deities, human beings, not harming animals such as ants and all other creatures. He had immense love for all creatures in the universe. He was donor to those who were afflicted, distressed, having bottomless pity on all creatures. He was modest, humble, impassive, kind to all. Live and let others live was his mission. Live as human being was his teaching.

Few important teachings:

*Do not hurt others.

*Do not have killings by mind, utterance and physically. *Passion, anger, greediness are doors to hell.

*Repent at every occasion of mistake done.

*Remember God always, and in particular at the time of taking meals and at times of rest.

*Knowledge is adorned and one who propagates knowledge is adorned everywhere.

(The writer is retried chief engineer (Elect) PWD, Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai).