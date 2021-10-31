Even highly educated youths want to become class-IV employees

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

The Public Health Department (PHD) conducted examinations for the group-D posts at 61 centres, from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, for 90 posts.

As many as 17,580 candidates registered for the examinations while of them 12,379 (70) per cent candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 5201 candidates were absent. Many highly qualified youths were among the aspirants. Some of them have done MA, M Com, MSc, DTEd and BEd.

As they don't get the deserving government jobs, they have decided to become class employees by getting rid of unemployment. There were two different centres of the same name at Aurangpura. Candidates from other districts faced inconvenience while searching for the centres. Those who arrived late at the examination centre, had to miss the examination.

Deputy Director of Health (Aurangabad division) Dr Swapnil Lale, Deputy Director (Nursing) Dr Sunita Golhait, Incharge District Civil Surgeon Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Medical Officer Manohar Wakle worked for the success of the test.

The examination for the Group-C and D group of the Health Department was to be held on September 25 and 26, but it was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

A total of 25 students brought old hall tickets for the Group-D examination. However, due to the new condition, their seat numbers were changed. Health officials arranged for them to have a new hall ticket to make them able to take the examination.