Even spare parts for vehicles get expensive

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The rising fuel price has hit the auto sector hard. This has led to an increase in cost of production of spare parts for vehicles, as well as the cost of transportation. Vehicle repair and maintenance has become expensive as prices have soared by 40 per cent.

Most vehicle parts are made of steel. Steel prices have gone up from Rs 40 to Rs 65 during the year. In addition, rising labour costs have had an impact on the cost of spare parts for vehicles. The prices of all spare parts for two-wheelers and four-wheelers have gone up by 20 to 40 per cent. In addition, due to the rise in petrol and diesel prices, many are turning towards electric vehicles. Battery-powered vehicles are being preferred by commuters, such as students and workers. Sources said that the demand for these vehicles in urban areas is likely to increase by 30 to 40 per cent in the near future. However, there is a shortage of lithium in India. Therefore, these vehicles may become more expensive as there is a possibility of shortage of lithium batteries in the near future. After March 2021, the government made Euro-6 vehicles mandatory. As this technology is new, its spare parts are expensive. Moreover, it is in short supply.

Sales of spare parts come down

Spare parts sellers are seeing a decline by 30 to 40 per cent in their business. The price of tyre has increased by Rs 1,800, bearings by Rs 300 and battery by Rs 1,000 as prices of transportation have increased. As a result, it has affected the price of all spare parts, said dealer Sanjay Sonawane.