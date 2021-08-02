EWS candidates to get 10 pc, reservation in medial admissions

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The Economic Weaker Section (EWS) students will get a 10 per cent reservation in medical admissions under the All India quota.

The National Eligibility Test (NTA) which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) issued the notice for the implementation of reservation in MBBS and BDS admissions under All India quota seats for the academic year 2021-22. A total of 15 pc seats are reserved in the All India quota for the admissions.

In the notice, it was mentioned that the Central Government decided to implement 27 pc OBC reservation (Non-creamy layer), ten pc EWS reservation and 05 pc for person with disability (PWD) reservation in 15 All India quota. Accordingly, the modification was made in the information bulletin for NEET (UG)-2021.

The eligible candidates of NEET (UG)-2021 were asked to take note of the reservation.