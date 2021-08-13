Ex-ACP Bhapkar awarded Ph D

Aurangabad, Aug 13: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has awarded Ph D in Human Resource Management to former assistant commissioner of police Hanumant Bhapkar for his thesis on "A study of Need Analysis of Employee Development Programmes for Implementing E-governance for Police Stations under Pune Commissionerate Area." Bhapkar, who holds MBA and LLM degrees, completed his research under the guidance of Dr M D Lawrence. He has served in Pune and Aurangabad police commissionerates. Recently, he retired from Aurangabad.