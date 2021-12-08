Ex-corporator, hotelier Syed Salim passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

Former corporator and resident of Buddi Lane, Syed Salim Syed Yusuf alias Salim Maidewala has died of a brief illness on Wednesday evening. He was 65. He is survived by two sons and one daughter.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid tonight, while the burial took place in the Chittekhana graveyard. He was elected as corporator from Buddi Lane ward and was the founder-owner of Sagar Hotel.