Ex-corporator, hotelier Syed Salim passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2021 10:00 PM2021-12-08T22:00:07+5:302021-12-08T22:00:07+5:30
Former corporator and resident of Buddi Lane, Syed Salim Syed Yusuf alias Salim Maidewala has died of a brief illness on Wednesday evening. He was 65. He is survived by two sons and one daughter.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid tonight, while the burial took place in the Chittekhana graveyard. He was elected as corporator from Buddi Lane ward and was the founder-owner of Sagar Hotel.