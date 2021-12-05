Excessive drinking to get rid of cold may lead to heart disease

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Many people drink alcohol to keep their body warm in winter season. However, excessive drinking can be harmful to the heart. Constant drinking prevents the heart from pumping blood efficiently. The heartbeat becomes irregular and can lead to heart disease. Hence alcohol should be avoided to take care of the heart, experts advise.

Direct effect of alcohol on the heart

Occasional alcohol consumption can temporarily raise blood pressure. Scientific evidence suggests that stopping alcohol can lower blood pressure. High blood pressure can cause the walls of blood vessels to harden and thicken, and this can lead to stroke. Excessive drinking damages the heart muscle, in which the heart cannot pump blood efficiently.

Constant sweating, chest pain

The main symptom of heart attack is chest pain. If the heart muscle does not get the required blood, oxygen supply, hence these symptoms appear. Symptoms include chest pain, dizziness, discomfort, suffocation, shortness of breath, shoulder pain, pain in arm and neck and back pain. Heartburn causes sweating and burning sensation in the upper chest. One should immediately consult a doctor if symptoms appear.

Side effects of alcoholism

Excessive alcohol consumption affects the heart. This is called alcoholic cardiomyopathy. The pumping rate of the heart decreases and the heartbeat becomes irregular. The heart muscle becomes weak and one also feels shortness of breath. Therefore, alcohol should be avoided, said cardiologist Dr Ajit Bhagwat.