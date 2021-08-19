Excessive rainfall in 12 circles in the district

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Excessive rainfall has been recorded in 12 circles in the district. The continuous rainfall however has provided a relief to the farmers. As per information, Vaijapur, Kannad, Khultabad and Sillod tehils have received heavy rainfall till 8 am of Thursday.

There was 74 mm rainfall in Vaijapur tehsil, 65 mm in Borsar circle, 75 mm in Loni circle, 71 mm in Kannad city circle, 67 mm in Chapaner circle, 80 mm in Chikalthana circle, 86 mm in Pishore circle and 105 mm in Karanjkhed circle. In all, 79 mm rainfall in Sultanpur circle in Khultabad tehsil, 90 mm in Amthana tehsil, 65 mm in Borgaon circle has been recorded. Kannad tehsil has recorded the highest rainfall. The average rainfall in the district from June to September was 77.2 per cent. Kharif crops on 6.75 lakh hectares were in crisis as there were no good rains from the past month. Due to lack of rains, 40 per cent Kharif crops including cotton, maize, millet and oil seeds were expected to be damaged. However, rains from the past three days has come as a relief to the farmers.

40.63 per cent water storage in Jayakwadi

The water storage capacity in Jayakwadi dam has not seen a significant rise. At present, the dam has 40.63 per cent water storage. The water storage in 96 small scale projects is 17 per cent, and 9 per cent in 23 medium projects. Heavy rains are expected in the catchment area for good accumulation of water in all projects.