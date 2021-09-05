Excessive rainfall in 85 circles in Marathwada

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Rains lashed 85 circles in Marathwada with 40 circles receiving more than 100 mm of rain. Compared to the annual average of 679 mm, the region has received 666 mm of rainfall till date. The division has come to the threshold of annual average. Except Jayakwadi and Manjra projects, the remaining 9 major projects have satisfactory water storage.

As per the records till 8 am on September 5, heavy rains lashed almost all the districts of Marathwada. The district got light to moderate rains throughout the day on Sunday. Farmers were relieved by the rains on the eve of the Pola festival. There was heavy rain in 11 circles in Aurangabad, 15 in Jalna, 32 in Beed district, 10 in Latur district and 12 circles in Osmanabad district. Apart from this 65 mm rainfall was recorded in Malegaon circle in Nanded district, 73 mm in Jintur circle in Parbhani and 70 mm in Jwala circle in Hingoli.

Excessive rainfall in these districts:

Aurangabad: Karmad 77 mm, Adul 73, Pimpalwadi 96, Balanagar 69, Nandar 106, Pachod 124, Vihamandwa 118, Kannad 73, Ajanta 133, Ambai 80 and Soygaon 115.

Jalna: Viregaon 74mm, Ramnagar 129, Pachanwadi 183, Ambad 116, Dhangarpir 116, Jamkhed 117, Rohilagad 119, Gondi 127, Wadigodri 134, Sukhapuri 124, Ghansawangi 94, Tirthapuri 112, Antarvali 107 and 66 mm in Ranjni.

Beed: Pali 94mm, Mahaljavas 82, Nalwandi 85, Rajuri 111, Pimpalner 75, Pendgaon 89, Neknur 90, Therla 94, Ashti 68, Kada 121, Davalwadi 70, Dhamangaon 112, Pimpala 75, Gevrai 123, Madalmohi 179, Jategaon 121, Pachgaon 105, Dhondrai 78, Umapur 134, Chaklamba 149, Sirsadevi 114, Rewaki 138, Talwada 149, Patoda 88, Bardapur 117, Cage 77, Vida 73, Nandurga 108, Shirur Kasar 159 and155 mm in Tintarvani circle.

Latur: 79 mm in Harangul circle, 81 in Kasarbalku, 70 in Wadwal, 87 in Zari, 90 in Renapur, 75 in Poharegaon, 85 in Karepur, 75 in Palashi, 99 in Devani and 91 mm in Valandi circle.

Osmanabad: Mangrul 77, Paranda 107, Asu 84, Jwala 94, Anla 85, Sonari 91, Ambhi 102 mm, Mankeshwar 116, Bhum 94, Let 81, Pargaon 78 and Terkheda circle 75 mm.