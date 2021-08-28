Excitement grips children at LTCC Ganpati making workshop

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The participants at the 'Eco-friendly Ganesha making workshop' organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club were fascinated to see the beautiful Ganesh idols created by their own hands. Making the idol of their beloved Bappa gave a new self confidence to the participants.

The workshop was organised at Lokmat Bhavan at 12 pm. But the excited children arrived at the venue at 10 am. Ganeshotsav is just 12 days away. Every kid has a dream to make an idol of their beloved Ganpati Bappa with their own hands. Taking this into consideration, LTCC organised an eco-friendly Ganesha making workshop. Trainer Balkrishna Chhadidar first told the children a story about Ganpati bappa. He then explained how to make the idol and how to maintain the sanctity of that idol. Everyone was given Shadu soil. First, the children soaked the clay in water and made a ball and started making Bappa out of it. The children between the ages of 7 to 15 were fascinated to make idols. Some made Bappa sitting on a throne and some made him in a sitting position. As the instructor was guiding them, a beautiful idol of Ganpati was taking shape in the hands of the children. The children who had to sit at home for a year and a half were feeling energised after participating in the workshop. At the end of the workshop, everyone went home with the idol they had made with their own hands.

Will establish the same idol

Children participating in the workshop said that they will establish and worship the same Eco-friendly idol they made in the workshop in their home on Ganesh Chaturthi.