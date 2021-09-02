Exciting treasure hunt

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Dynamic ladies of Lokmat Times Zest recently took part in an exciting and thrilling treasure hunt. Organised by Armani Group, the event was a

great success. Aurangabad roads were painted pink by the most enthusiastic group. Twelve forums participated in the hunt. Every forum was given 90 min to complete 13 tasks. They had to click photo and send. The first photo was to be sent at 7.45 am and the finish was at 9.15 am. Colourful photos depicted their journey to reach the prized treasure. It was indeed a memorable morning.