Expensive car hired on monthly rent sold out to four one year ago

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

Vedantnagar police have registered an offence of cheating and breaching of trust against four persons involved in illegally selling an expensive car (of valuing Rs 50 lakh) which was hired on monthly rent of Rs 30,000 per month.

Police have booked Ibadullah Abdullah Khan (32, Nutan Colony), Sachin Pandurang Chavan (Shahgunj), Ritesh Sanjay Pawar (Hingoli) and Dr Maniyar Rauf Mohammed Sharif (Udgir-Latur).

Police said, " The complainant Rizwan Abdul Sattar Qureshi (Sillekhana) is a businessman. He bought an expensive car from Satyaprem Jaganath Mehta. The complainant and the accused were known to each other. As a result, the complainant gave his car on a monthly rent of Rs 30,000 to Ibadullah in September 2020. The accused paid one month's rent and later on spent Rs 50,000 on vehicle insurance. Hence, he was paying any rent to Qureshi since the second month. The accused Ibadullah sold the car to Sachin Chavan, who then further sold it to Ritesh, and then it was re-sold to Dr Maniyar. In each dealing, the sale deed was made independently. The complainant was shocked when he contacted the accused for his car, but he was not returning it. The complainant came to know that his vehicle has been sold out to four different persons. On inquiry, Ibadullah gave unsatisfactory replies. When all efforts to get the car got failed, Qureshi lodged a complaint directly in court. Hence acting upon the court orders, Vedantnagar police station has registered an offence against four persons on September 20. PSI Sudhakar Patil is investigating the case.