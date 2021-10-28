Expert talk on ‘GST- An Overview’ held in Azad College

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The Department of Commerce and Management Science of Maulana Azad College organised an expert talk on the topic ‘GST- An Overview,’ on Thursday.

The Commerce and Management Association of the college was also inaugurated. Assistant Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Yogesh Netankar was the chief guest and resource person for the programme. In his address, Yogesh Netankar deliberated on varied dimensions of taxation in general and GST in specific.

In his presidential address, Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui emphasized the importance of taxation in the economic development of the nation. Commerce Department head Dr Aparna Saraf explained the objective of CMA.

Vice-Principal Dr M A Bari, Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, Dr Madhuri Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Shaikh Sadik Ali, were present for the event.

Md.Farooque, Ayesha Sultana, Mohd Shahbaz, SkSaleemuddin and Amanullah Khan took efforts for the success of the programme. Dr H K Makeen conducted the proceedings of the programme and Radhika Dubey proposed a vote of thanks.