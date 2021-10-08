Experts discuss various uses of bamboo

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 8: There is a need to form a Bamboo Cluster at Aurangabad to promote bamboo cultivation. Bamboo can produce many different things and create a lot of jobs, said district collector Sunil Chavan.

He was the chief guest for the valedictory programme of a workshop on "Capacity Building Training in Bamboo Sector" organised for farmers, professors, entrepreneurs, researchers and students in Marathwada at MIT Aurangabad, recently. The workshop was attended by 561 people online.

At the inauguration, G S Mandal’s president Dr Y A Kawade, founder and developer of Sustainability and Better Management of Energy, Rajkot Dr Pulak Kumar, workshop chief coordinator Dr Uttam Kalwane, MIT director Dr Shakuntala Lomte, Dr Santosh Bhosle, Dr Nilesh Patil, MIT polytechnic principal Sunil Deshmukh were present.

Dr Kawade said, "Bamboo is fast growing and useful due to its strong and flexible properties. Farmers in Marathwada should give priority to bamboo cultivation.”

Pulak Kumar said, "Bamboo can be used to make home furniture, computer keyboards and incense sticks. We can produce bio-ethanol from two to three year old bamboo plants.” Experts threw light on importance of bamboo in different sessions.

At the conclusion, MIT director general Munish Sharma said, "Bamboo cultivation can be done through group farming. Science, technology and research are needed to increase bamboo production."

The programme was hosted by Alka Vevhal and Archana Pathak. Dr Babasaheb Sonwane and Dr Kalwane made efforts for the success.