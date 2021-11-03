Express train engine moves ahead without bogies; passengers shocked

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

In a shocking incident, the engine of Aurangabad-Hyderabad Special Express left 14 coaches just 5 minutes after leaving the railway station on Wednesday.

The took place between Sangramnagar flyover and Shivajinagar Gate. Going half a km, the engine stopped, while all the bogies stopped on the spot due to the air brake system. As a result, about 700 passengers remained safe.

According to details, the Aurangabad-Hyderabad Special Express train left the railway station at around 4.15 pm. Everyone was enjoying the journey.

However, just 3 km from the station, the couplings connecting the locomotive and bogies of the train suddenly came off at 4.20 pm. After this incident, all 14 coaches stopped due to the air brake system. However, the engine went ahead. After a distance of half a km, the matter came to the notice of the engine driver who immediately stopped it. This caused confusion among the passengers.

The passengers who got out of the train to know what happened heaved a sigh of relief that bogies stopped immediately because of air brake.

Members of the Railway Pravasi Sena tried to allay fears among passengers. The incident was reported to senior railway officials. The engine was taken back and the bogies were added to it for the further journey at 4.42 pm.

Tjhe Railway officials said no such accident occurred. If the air brake had not worked, there was a possibility of the bogies going ahead and hitting the engine or derailing could not be ruled out due to the speed of 30 kmph. But, fortunately, that did not happen.

When the train arrives in Aurangabad, its engine is attached to the other side of the train.

Railway officials said that an inquiry would be held into the cause of the accident.

Around 50 to 60 passengers travel in one bogie. This means, there are at least 600 to 700 passengers on this train. Several passengers filmed the incident on mobile.