Extension for regularization of Gunthewari: Decision in the hands of administrator

Corporation receives Rs 20.63 crore from regularization

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

The government has made changes in the Gunthewari act for regularizing properties in Gunthewari area on December 31, 2020 in the city. Accordingly, the municipal corporation has decided to regularize the properties by charging fees. The process of regularizing the property in Gunthewari area has been going on for three months. November 30 is the deadline for regularization. It is yet to be seen whether the decision to extend the deadline will be taken by municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey.

Shiv Sena had said in a press conference on the occasion of Diwali that the process would get an extension. No extension has been received yet. To date, 2200 proposals have been filed with the corporation. Gunthewari certificates have been issued to 825 people and the corporation has got an income of Rs 20.63 crores, said Gunthewari cell chief Sanjay Chamle. The deadline given by the corporation will end on November 30. With two days holiday on November 27 and 28, property owners have only two days left to file the proposals.

Initially, the deadline was September 30. Thereafter, the term was extended till October 31. Administrator had warned to demolish illegal commercial properties from November 1 as the appeal had not received any response. As a result, there was outrage from the citizens against the decision. Meanwhile, the guardian minister postponed the action of the administrator. The administration extended the deadline till November 30.

Ward wise income

Ward no 1 Rs 2.45 crore, ward no 2 Rs 16.17 lakh, ward 3 Rs 56.96 lakh, ward 4 Rs 2.81 crore, ward 5 Rs 32.9 lakh, ward 6 Rs 1.54 crore, ward 7 Rs 3.13 crore, ward 8 Rs 9.56 crore and ward 9 Rs 77.77 lakh.