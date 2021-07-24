Failure during innovation makes you more precise

Aurangabad, July 24:

Entrepreneurship is a lonely journey, it is necessary to be fearless and start experimenting without worrying about the failures. It is very important to fail during innovation as it helps you to be more precise and also teaches you to find an opportunity, said Siddhant Tawarawala, founder of Peeschute- a disposable pocket size toilet. He was speaking in the online MAGICx interview series organised by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council on Saturday.

Describing the story behind his innovation Siddhant said that the idea was triggered from a personal embarrassing experience. He states I am fond of traveling and experienced the issue of non-availability of toilets during a bus journey. During my MBA at Nirma university, I decided to turn this problem into an opportunity and focused on design thinking of the first prototype of the Peeschute. It took me three years from 2015 to develop the idea into a commercial product. The big push came when it got the funding of the government for up-scaling for addressing a social problem. The project got recognised by American Embassy supported Nexus programme and Venture Studio at Ahmedabad University. However, the journey was not easy, I learned through several failures and experiments. Continuous innovation is extremely important for sustainability. Students must follow their dreams and pursue it at all costs which can make them successful entrepreneurs. Turning your idea into an innovation takes a lot of time. But being persistent and staying on the right path helps you to become an innovator.

What is Peeschute

Peeschute is a perfect blend of technology and innovation that enables you to directly pee into the pouch which is filled with a substance that absorbs the liquid and turns it into an odorless, spill-proof gel. The packets can be used several times before being thrown away. Most importantly they are the environment-friendly product that instantly solidifies human urine and turns it into an odor-free gel. In addition, they are unisexual. They can be stored in a glove compartment or purse for convenient use wherever needed. It is useful for people with medical conditions, physically disabled and bedridden, women or older people.