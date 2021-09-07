Fake MHT-CET schedule goes viral

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) clarified that aspirants of MHT-CET-2021 should not believe in a fake test schedule, which has gone viral on social media.

The registration process for the examinations, which is conducted for the admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture undergraduate courses was already completed.

The SCETC has not announced the dates of the online test as it observing the Covid situation of the State.

However, a fake test schedule has gone viral, creating confusion among candidates.

So, the Cell issued a notice informing all the aspirants and their parents not to believe in the schedule being circulated on social media.

“It has come to the notice of this office that a Schedule for CET Examinations is

being circulated on Social Media. All Candidates are advised to note that the Schedule for CET Examinations is yet to be declared by the Competent Authority. The examination schedule will only be available on Cell's official portal,” it was mentioned in the notice.