Family history of Heart Disease? Here’s what you need to do

Dr Nikita Lodha

Though family history isn’t the only character, family history of diseases definitely plays a role in your story. It is something that you and your doctors should consider determining your risk for heart diseases. Many other factors play a big role in keeping your heart healthy.

Coronary heart disease in the family

When people talk about heart problem, they are usually referring to coronary heart disease. Heart disease is now world’s number one killer according to WebMD. Because it is so common it is not unusual to have a family member diagnosed of heart disease. We don’t need to panic rather note it and take action to prevent it.

You are at a higher risk if your parent or sibling suffer from heart disease at age of 55 in males and 65 in females. If this describes you, its recommended you see a cardiologist sooner or later. They can help you craft a treatment plan that will help you bring the risk down.

Taking control

While family history matters, your parent’s faith is not your own and hereditary is just one check mark of the list of risk factors. This is the good news, since the other things are in your control.

1.Avoid tobacco: Smoking is the worst thing you can do to your heart. Tobacco in any form is a bad idea, which means no chewing, no smoking and no sheesha.

2.Limit alcohol: Whatever is your drink of choice, moderation is the answer.

3.Diet: Cardiologists suggest a diet-based Mediterranean style which includes fruits, veggies, nuts, olive oil and seeds. A high water content diet also helps with the elasticity of the blood vessels of heart thus keeping it young.

4.Exercise: Doctors suggest moderate aerobics form of exercise to get the heart pumping. Apart from cycling, brisk walking and jogging 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week will keep the VO2 max (maximum rate of oxygen consumption measured during exercise) value of heart up.

5.Control your numbers: Keeping a check on cholesterol and blood pressure levels is the key.

6.Fasting: There is a lot of research on intermittent fasting and how it can put your body on ketosis, your heart loves ketones.

7.Lose weight: Your family also didn’t ask for this, so instead of blaming anyone take control of it and this is one more reason to lose those extra pounds.