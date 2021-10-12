Family meets watery grave as car falls in weir

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Four members of a family met watery grave after their car fell in a Kolhapuri weir near Jadgaon village in Aurangabad district. The incident occurred when the deceased were on their way to meet their relatives on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the Chaudhary family lives in Gajanannagar area of Aurangabad city. The family belongs to Selud Chartha (Aurangabad). As per report, four members of the family were heading towards Jadgaon to meet their relatives. Meanwhile, the driver unable to judge the road, the car fell into a 40-feet deep weir on a turn. Police inspector Rajendra Bokade of Karmad police station rushed to the spot along with his colleagues. The fire brigade at Shendra MIDC was also called for the search. However, due to lack of proper equipment and deepening of the weir three months ago, there was difficulty in finding the car. The search continued with the help of the villagers late in the evening. The fire officials from Aurangabad were also called to the spot. The police officials said that the further details will be clear only after the bodies are recovered.