Farmer threatens to demonstrate to get rid of leopard menace

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

A leopard straying in Rajani Shivar (near Ajanta village) entered a cattle shed of a farmer Suraj Mandavare and injured two goats and one calf of a buffalo recently. The victim farmer in his complaint to the forest officials at Ajanta threatened of coming on the road if they fail to captive the leopards straying in the vicinity.

Mandavare in his complaint underlined that many leopards stray around in the vicinity during the night hours and daytime. There are several animals in his cattle shed and in the attack, the leopard had killed his two goats and one calf. He also expressed fear of visiting the farm during night hours. He explained that his children and other family members sleep on the farm during the night. He questioned, " Whom should be held responsible if the leopard attacks his family members and causes any harm to them ?"

The forest department should immediately place the cage to arrest stray leopards. I have shown the pug marks of the wildlife to the forest personnel, but they fail to take any cognizance. The action should be taken immediately. He claimed that the farmers would come on the road and stage demonstration to attract the attention of the administration towards their demands, pointed out Mandavare.