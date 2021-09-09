Farmers ordered to inform on crop loss in 72 hours to insurance company

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

The heavy rainfall that lashed in various revenue circles of the district on September 7 has damaged the crops standing on 1 lakh hectares of land. Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an order alerting the farmers to report the details of their crop losses to the insurance company within 72 hours.

The farmers, who had insured their crops with HDFC Ergo, are eligible to claim the compensation. Meanwhile, the district collector Sunil Chavan has appealed to the farmers to submit details about their crop losses (area) and details of land with its survey number. He was addressing a meeting organised to review crop losses in the recent downpour.

The additional collector Anant Gavhane, resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal, district superintendent agriculture officer Tukaram Mote and others were present in the meeting. The collector underlined that the farmers, who had insured their crops (through payments) during Kharif season 2021, should immediately inform the company about the damage due to local natural disaster within 72 hours."

There are 5.41 lakh farmers in the district. The crops standing on 2.31 lakh hectares area had been insured and Rs 23.45 crore has been deposited with the company as the instalment. Meanwhile, the share of the state government is Rs 116.14 crore and the Central Government's is Rs 105.85 crore in the insurance. The total amount of the insurance is Rs 245.44 crore.

The farmers can upload the details about the losses through the company's App or on a toll-free number. The affected farmers have to submit the application to the agriculture officer with details like name, mobile number, revenue circle, name of the bank, type of disaster, affected crops and receipt of insurance money. The information about the local disaster has to be informed through a weblink by visiting the HDFC Ergo website. The committee which will be performing the panchanama to assess the crop losses will have representatives of an insurance company, a local agriculture assistant officer and a local talathi.