Fashion industry struggles to stay afloat amidst pandemic

Aurangabad, July 28:

Since last year, coronavirus has stalled fashion shows, beauty pageants, brand promotions and photo shoots in the city and state severely affecting the fashion industry. Since there are no jobs, show models and fashion designers have turned to other occupations. Organizations working in the fashion sector have also suffered financial losses. Although online fashion shows and beauty pageants are currently underway, it has not received much response.

In the last three to four years, the fashion business in the city has seen good growth. Many fashion designers have opened their boutiques in the city. The city also sees many fashion shows, beauty pageants, fashion events, corporate events, brand promotions and clothing exhibitions. But, coronavirus has slowed down the fashion business. Models working for fashion shows, fashion designers, makeup artists, music composers, photographers, videographers, directors of fashion institutes, choreographers have all suffered financial losses. As a result, many fashion organizations have closed their work permanently. As fashion designer Nikhat Shaikh says, not all fashion designers have much work right now. Because, fashion shows are closed. Also, the wedding season from March to June we didn't give much work either. Although fashion boutiques are currently open, corona has reduced the demand for expensive clothing. So fashion designers are taking online workshops. She hopes to have good business in the coming days.

Online fashion shows underway

Choreographer and model Sachin Gawli said that currently fashion shows are closed. So online fashion shows and fashion competitions are underway. But it doesn't receive much response. Hence many models working in the modelling field are unemployed. Apart from this, brand promotion and photo-shoot work is also closed. Although cultural events are allowed in the presence of limited people, a fashion event requires around 100 to 150 people. The city usually hosts 12 to 15 fashion events. A small fashion show costs around Rs 2 lakh. But now the fashion industry is losing its spark, said Yogesh Purohit, fashion show organizer.

Career options changed

Fashion institutes are also at a financial loss. Due to corona, there is not much response from the students to take fashion related education. Many students have changed their career options, while some have no desire to work in the fashion sector.