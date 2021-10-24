Fashion trending decades ago finds place among buyers

Paithani, Khanachi Saree, Punjabi dress favourite among women buyers

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

Old fashion has again returned and is trending this year. Specially, designs trending in the past few decades have appeared on sarees. Besides, there is a huge demand for designer sarees among the women that could be worn for both Diwali and other functions.

Diwali shopping has started and women and girls are preferring to buy clothes of the latest fashion. As women are keen about the changing fashion trends, traders have to be updated about the fashion. The craze of Paithani that is also called the 'Mahavastra' continues even today. There is a huge demand for the semi Paithani and pure Paithani variety as they can be worn both for Diwali and later for weddings. Most of the sari showrooms have separate counters for Paithani.

Even the sareers that were trending decades ago, have found a place among the buyers. Among this, the variety known as 'Khanachi Saree' sari is seeing a large demand from the youths. These designs are also available in ready-made Punjabi dress. Apart from this, silk sarees and designer sarees are trending. Synthetic art silk and printed sarees from Delhi-Surat and cotton printed sarees from Mumbai are being sold like hot cakes. Fashionable sarees with handmade and machine-made print and embroidered are preferred by the youngsters for skirts, dresses, crop-tops and gowns. Besides, there is a special demand for western dresses.

4 lakh sarees to be sold

Between Dussehra and Diwali, 4 lakh sarees will be sold in the city. There was a low turnover last Diwali due to corona. But this year we will be making up for the losses. A large number of women will buy sarees this festive season, said Vinod Loya, president, Aurangabad Textile Traders Association.