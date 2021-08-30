Fate of 19 civic officials hang in balance due to new service norms

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The proposal seeking promotions to 19 personnel of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was tabled before the promotion committee for approval. However, the proposal is likely to scrap as the committee will now have to grant promotions to the civic officials and personnel as per the state government's Service Recruitment Rules.

It is learnt that the state Urban Development Department (UDD) has permitted AMC to grant promotions to technical officers who are degree-holders. On other hand, many officers who joined after passing ITI or diploma courses are demanding promotions for the past decade. Sensing seriousness, the AMC administrator A K Pandey ordered to grant promotions, but the establishment section tabled the proposal of promoting 19 personnel before the promotion committee.

The committee held a meeting once and when the proposal was tabled, the committee rejected citing some technical reasons. In the last three months, not a single meeting was held by the committee. Hence the proposal was catching dust, but now the committee will have to grant promotion as per the new rules. Hence restlessness has prevailed amongst officers, who had passed ITI or diploma courses as they fear getting retired on the same old positions. They appealed to consider their pleas as they are working as in-charges for the last 8-10 years.

It may be noted that due to the poor strength of sanitary inspectors, the AMC, a few years ago, appointed few promising sanitary workers as in charge inspectors. Accordingly, they are holding the positions, but under new rules, these post has to be filled through direct recruitment. Hence they will now have to work as workers in future.