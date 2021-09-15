Father booked for doing lewd activities with daughter

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Waluj MIDC police booked for doing lewd activities with his minor daughter when his wife had gone to her paternal home.

The accused Dilip Suryabhan Nagare lives with his family at Waluj MIDC area and works as a supervisor in a company. His wife had gone to her parent’s house as her mother died between February 23 and March 8. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he in an inebriated condition did lewd activities with his 14 years old daughter and threatened her to life if she tells anyone about it.

When her mother returned, she noticed changer in her daughter’s behaviour, who remained quite all the time. She then gained her confidence and asked her about it. The girl told her mother about the incident. She took her daughter with her and lodged a complaint at the Waluj MIDC police station against her husband.