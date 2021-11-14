Father commits suicide as daughter eloped ahead of marriage

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

A father committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train near Sangramnagar flyover on Saturday at around 8 pm as his daughter eloped from home ahead of her marriage on November 19. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Sanduji Wakekar (45, Mahunagar, Satara area).

Wakekar worked as a driver on a private vehicle while his wife worked as maid. He had a son and a daughter. His daughter’s marriage was fixed on November 19. He made grand preparations for marriage. He spent Rs 1.5 lakh for booking a Mangal Karyalaya and other expenses for marriage.

As the family members were busy in the preparations, the girl eloped from the house on Saturday. Wakekar searched for everywhere but could not find her. Out of the fear of defamation, he committed suicide by jumping in front of a train coming from Chikalthana. While he was committing suicide, the nearby residents tried to stop him by shouting at him, but in vain. He was severely injured. The residents informed about it to the Jawaharnagar police. The police rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station. Head constable Sudam Dabhade is further investigating the case.

Before committing suicide, Wakekar wrote a suicide note in the name of his wife. He said that he is dying but don’t allow their daughter at home when she returns. Get their son married soon. The letter was found in his pocket, informed PI Santosh Patil.