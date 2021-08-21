Father kidnaps own child

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

In a shocking incident, a man severely beat his wife and kidnapped his own three months old child at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Saturday morning. The mother, in the grief of her child, went to the police station and told the police her woes.

Aparna Gadekar was married to Sandeep Dilip Kadam in Dongargaon, Ahmednagar, two years back. However, her husband used to torture her mentally and physically. He also had a criminal background and was involved in various illegal activities. Around 5 to 6 cases are registered against him in Ahmednagar. Still, Aparna kept mum, expecting that he will give up the criminal activities.

Three months back, she gave birth to a boy, and Sandeep, with his wife and child, came to Ranjangaon in search of a job. He started working as a construction labourer. The couple named the child Siddharth. For the past few days, he started torturing her again and she informed her mother Sujata Gadekar. On Friday, Sujata came to Ranjangaon to take her daughter and grandchild. She tried to convince Sandeep to give up his illegal activities and stop torturing his wife, but he was not in the mood to listen to her.

Thus, today at around 11 am, she took Aparna and Siddharth with her in an auto-rickshaw. He chased them and snatched Siddharth from them, and fled from the scene.

Aparna, in grief, went to the MIDC Waluj police station and told API M R Ghunawat and PSI Rahul Nirwal her woes and requested them to get her child back. The police contacted Sandeep on the phone and asked him to come to the police station, but he cut the phone and is not reachable since then.

PSI Nirwal took Aparna and Sujata with him and searched the entire MIDC area for Sandeep but could not find him. Meanwhile, he posted some photos of feeding the child from the milk bottle on Aparna’s mobile phone. He later shut down the phone. The police are searching for him and the child everywhere.