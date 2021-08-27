Father, step-mother sell minor daughter on three occasions

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The Waluj MIDC police booked seven person including father and step-mother for selling their minor daughter at Gujarat and two other places with the help of their relatives. Later, they forcibly aborted her and arranged her marriage.

The minor victim lived with her father and step-mother in the Waluj MIDC area. Three years back, her father, step-mother, uncle and aunt sold the girl to a woman at Gujarat for Rs 2 lakh. There two persons sexually exploited her and her health deteriorated due to constant exploitation. Hence, her father brought back to Waluj. Later, they sold her to a man at Nandurbar, where she became pregnant. The man then handed her over to her parents again.

When she came back to Waluj, her step-mother forcibly got her aborted and with the help of the relatives made her marry to a man from Satara by taking money from him.

The man sexually exploited her for around nine months at Satara and used to torture her mentally and physically. Hence, she called her parents and told them to take her away or she will commit suicide. As the victims parents and relatives did not come to take her, she lodged a complaint at the Dahiwadi police station there.

Later, the victim went to Nanded district and lodged a complaint against her parents and relatives at the Hadgaon police station. As the case is related to the Waluj MIDC, the case has been handed over to the

Waluj MIDC police and booked seven persons in this regard. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, API M R Ghunawat is further investigating the case.