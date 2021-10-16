Fed up with harassment, youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

Fed up with the harassment of the project manager of the Bajaj Company, a youth from Kavitkheda in Phulambri tehsil committed suicide by jumping into a well. The incident took place at around 9 am on Saturday. A case was registered against the manager Manoj Pawar at Vadodbazar police station on the basis of the suicide note found with the deceased. The deceased has been identified as Shivnath Skharam Kolte (28).

According to police, Shivnath had been working in the Bajaj company in Aurangabad for the last five years. He had told the family members that he was being harassed by Pawar from the past few months. But the family members advised him to hold on. However, fed up with the constant harassment Shivnath committed suicide on Saturday. The suicide note found by the police also mentioned the same. Meanwhile, the body of Shivnath was brought to a rural hospital in Phulambri. Tension was created as the relatives denied accepting the body till a case was filed against the concerned manager. The relatives also blocked the traffic on the Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway. Finally, a case was registered against Pawar at Vadodbazar police station.

Manager demanded one lakh

According to a complaint filed by Shivnath's brother Sominath Kolte, Pawar, demanded Rs 1 lakh from Shivnath for increasing his salary. Shivnath had also given Rs 80,000 to Pawar, but the demand for money was increasing day by day.