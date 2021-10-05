Felicitation ceremony of Deshna didi held

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

Felicitation ceremony of Jaineshwari Diksharthi Brahmacharini Deshana Didi was held by the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat at Parshwanath temple Rajabazar recently.

Deshna Didi belongs to the sang of Acharya Balayogi Sobhagya Sagar Maharaj. Her Diksha ceremony will be held on November 6 in Delhi. An panchamrit abhishek and pooja aarti of Shantinath Bhagwan was performed in the morning and was followed by religious rituals. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera, joint secretary Narendra Ajmera, tMR Badjate, Mahavir Thole and other members of the society were present. Amit Sethi, Sarika Sethi and Sanjay Tongya were felicitated by the panchayat.