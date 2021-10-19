Festive cheer in industrial area as companies start distributing bonus

Bajaj announces bonus of Rs 27,180, Goodyear pays Rs 52,000

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

With Diwali just a few days away, the companies in Waluj industrial area have started distributing bonus to the workers. This year, the workers will get a bonus of around Rs 125 crore. This has brought festive cheer not only in the industrial estate but also in the markets.

There are about 4,500 small and large scale companies in the Waluj industrial area. Bonus is given to permanent workers as well as contractual workers. The Bajaj Company on Tuesday announced a bonus of Rs 27,180 to the workers. The amount will be credited to the bank account of workers on October 25. President of the Bajaj Auto Employees union Vijay Pawar said that the company has 2,300 workers and 450 officers. This year's bonus amount is Rs 1,500 more than last year's bonus. Goodyear will pay a bonus of Rs 52,000 to the workers this year. The bonus will be distributed from October 21, informed labour leader Laxman Lande of the Mumbai Shramik Sangh.

Festive cheer among the workers

The bonus will be distributed in the companies between October 21 to 30. Bonus of more than Rs 100 crore will be distributed among the workers along with the advance salary of the month of November. This has created an atmosphere of festivity among the workers and their families.

Good bonus this year

The bonus will be credited to the bank accounts before October 30. The small and medium enterprises are still facing problems, however a good bonus amount has been announced to the workers, said Narayan Pawar, president of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture.

More bonus than last year

Even in Covid-19 crisis last year, the companies had announced a bonus of Rs 75 crore to the workers. This year, the atmosphere has improved. Bonus of around Rs 125 crore will be distributed by all companies. Many companies offer bonus equal to a month's salary, said Shivprasad Jaju, president of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture.

Traders give Rs 70 crore bonus

There are around 10,000 traders and 50,000 employees. Every employee will get a bonus of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. This amount totals to more than Rs 70 crore, said Praful Malani, former president of Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

Companies : 4,500

Workers : 2.50 lakh

Bonus amount : 125 crore