Fielding for the post of executive engineer in ZP

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Zilla Parishad (ZP) works department executive engineer ZA Qazi retired on September 30. Meanwhile, four officials have started fielding to occupy the post. It was decided to give this post to one of these deputy engineers. However, his order was withheld due to the fact that he is an ITI holder.

The works department is considered to be the most important department in the ZP. Repair of roads, schools, anganwadis and health centres building is carried out through this department. The post of the executive engineer is now vacant. As a result, engineers from Vaijapur, Paithan, Sillod and other places under the ZP started making efforts to occupy the post. The ZP office bearers are also actively making attempt to appoint the officials of their favour. According to sources, a file was sent to the chief executive officer to appoint a deputy executive engineer on the post. However, an office bearer pointed out that the official was ITI pass out. The file was then sent back.