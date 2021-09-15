Fighting all odds, city lad earns degree of B.SC in Computer Science from London

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

Fighting all odds coming in his way, a city youth Hardeep Singh Siledar, who hails from a humble background earns a degree in B.Sc Hon - Computer Science (Networks) from London (UK). The University of Hertfordshire (London) has honoured the first-class bachelor's degree recently.

His father Narendra Singh (stays in a small flat at Jabinda Estate) left no stone unturned to raise the money required to send his son for studying abroad in 2018. He obtained a bank loan, borrowed money from various Sikh organisations and prominent citizens. Hardeep Singh after enrolling at the UH has worked in a part-time home delivery service along with his education, stated the press release.

Presently, Narendra Singh works as a car driver to cover the tuition fees and other expenses of his son. In the early days of the Covid pandemic situation in 2020, Hardeep Singh faced hardship in maintaining livelihood due to the imposition of lockdown everywhere. He could resume his studies after struggling for several months. However, he vowed to face all situations and got graduated with the degree. The success and achievement of Hardeep Singh made his parents, Siledars and well-wishers proud of him and also brought the laurels to the city.