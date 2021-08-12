File case against entrepreneurs who target the Ambedkarite community

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Ambedkarwadi Atyachar Kruti Samiti in a press conference held on Thursday alleged that entrepreneur Ram Bhogale and others targeted the Ambedkarite community out of racial sentiment. They have a clear intention to create a social rift out of the incident. Hence the police must file a case against these entrepreneurs. The members also said that if the demands are not met, a hunger strike will be held at Bhadkal Gate on Independence day.

The members alleged that Sachin Gaikwad, who has a permanent job in Bhogale Automotive Company, was being harassed only because of racism by the company's director Nityanand Bhogale and HR Bhushan Vyavhalkar. Fed up with the ordeal, he attempted suicide on August 8. Prior to the incident, Sachin had sought justice from the commissioner of police and the labour commissioner to avoid harassment by the company management. But no action was taken. Hence he tried to commit suicide. After the incident, his father Uttam Gaikwad, mother Anjana Gaikwad, Siddhodhan More, Sachin Shingade and others of the Republic Sena went to the company seeking clarification. At the time, Bhogale, Vyavahalkar, Milind Songirkar used racist words instead of discussing. This increased the argument. The management of the company called the police and arrested them and filed false charges against the activists. Siddhodhan More also lodged a complaint in Satara police station against the company management for using racial slurs. But no action has been taken on the complaint. The members also alleged that PI Surendra Malale has filed a one-sided case against the activists. Shravan Gaikwad, adv Ramesh Khandagale, Mukund Sonawane, K V More, Milind Dabhade and others were present.

Demands of the kruti samiti:

Action should be taken against the entrepreneurs Ram Bhogale, Shiv Prasad Jaju, Ramam Ajgaonkar, Saish Lonikar, Mansingh Pawar, Ravi Machhar and Sandesh Zambad under the Atrocity Act for creating social rift by targeting the Ambedkarite community.

Record Sachin Gaikwad's statement and filed case against company managing director Nityanand Bhogale, Bhushan Vyavahalkar and Milind Songirkar.

Suspend PI of the Satara police station Surendra Malale for taking unilateral decision.