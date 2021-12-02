File charges against those responsible for Borate's suicide

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The Aurangabad district branch of the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad has demanded that charges be filed against the culprits in the suicide case of Talathi Laxman Borate and that his heirs be given immediate government job.

The members said that Borate committed suicide after being harassed by senior revenue officials. He wrote a suicide note naming 13 senior officers responsible for his death. Action should be taken against all of them. Borate belonged to the Mali community. He is survived by an elderly mother, a pregnant wife and a son. The Samata Parishad and the OBC cell of the Nationalist Congress Party have stood behind his family and demanded immediate appointment of his wife in government service in a statement issued at Satara Police Station.