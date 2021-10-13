Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 13

Total patients: 1,48,925

Cured - 1,45,173

Discharged today: 15 (City 05 10 rural)

Active: 160

Deaths: 3592 (01 dies on Wednesday)

21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

In all, 21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Garkheda area, Pundliknagar (One each). Padampura - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Kannad (One each). Vaijapur, Paithan (Three each). Gangapur - 7.

One dies; total deaths: 3592

A 55 years old man from Sonwadi, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.