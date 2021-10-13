Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 13
Total patients: 1,48,925
Cured - 1,45,173
Discharged today: 15 (City 05 10 rural)
Active: 160
Deaths: 3592 (01 dies on Wednesday)
21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
Aurangabad, Oct 13:
In all, 21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Garkheda area, Pundliknagar (One each). Padampura - 3.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Phulambri, Kannad (One each). Vaijapur, Paithan (Three each). Gangapur - 7.
One dies; total deaths: 3592
A 55 years old man from Sonwadi, Vaijapur died in a private hospital.