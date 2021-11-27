Final merit list for MBA, MMS declared

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will declare the final merit list of MBA and MMS admissions on November 29.

The process of online registration of application and uploading of required documents was carried out between November 10 and candidates were allowed to do documents verification and confirmation of application form in offline and online modes up to November 23.

The CET Cell declared a provisional merit list of MBA and MMS admissions on November 24 and aspirants were given the opportunity to the objection about the list till Saturday. The final merit list will be declared on coming Monday.

The candidates will be allowed to submit online submission and confirmation of option form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-I through their login between November 30 and December 2. The seats will be allotted provisionally on December 5 for the first CAP Round-I. The names of 55,974 candidates figure in the national level merit list.