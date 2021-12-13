Finally, schools to reopen in city on Dec 20

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

Administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Astik Kumar Pandey decided to reopen schools from first to seventh standards on December 20.

The schools will bloom with students after more than one and a half years.

The primary schools were shut down on March 16, 2020. The State Government granted permission to reopen the schools from December 1.

However, Astik Kumar Pandey had announced that the decision about the school reopening would be taken after December 10 considering Omicron threat.

He had said that the spread of Omicron would be observed five more days and then decision to be taken about the schools.

The administration on Monday took the decision to reopen the schools on December 20. Education officer of AMC Ramnath Chaure said that Civic Body run and private schools would be given instructions. The AMC has 71 schools in the city while there are 875 private schools.

Eyes of students and parents were towards restarting schools. The students from city schools were taking online education. With the announcement, students will be able to attend offline classes.