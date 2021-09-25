Financial aid of Rs 18 crore will be required for families of covid casualties

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Covid-19 has claimed 3,568 lives in the last 17 months in the district. Three days ago, the central government announced an aid of Rs 50,000 would be given to the families of the person who died due to corona. Accordingly, relatives can get assistance of Rs 17.84 crore in the district.

The Center has informed the Supreme Court that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of each person who died due to corona from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The families of the deceased will have to submit a government printed application along with the certificate of the concerned doctor or hospital to the district disaster relief fund officer for assistance. The administration will have to decide on this application within 30 days. Financial aid will be deposited in the bank account of the family member. At the district level, the committee will decide on the applications. This committee will be responsible for giving reasons for rejecting any application. Corona has caused many to lose the male doer in the household. Many are wondering when this whole process of help begins. Meanwhile, municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said we have not received any information in this regard.

Corona deaths in the district:

In city - 1958

In rural areas - 1610

Total (till Saturday) - 3,568