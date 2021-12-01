Financial condition of the AMC improves

Arrears of Rs 286 crore brought to Rs 60 crore

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Before the corona outbreak, the financial condition of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had deteriorated. Bills of Rs 286 crore were unpaid. But due to proper financial planning from January 2020 improved the financial condition. Bills amounting to Rs 226 crore were paid in less than two years. Now only Rs 60 crore is due. Retired employees, essential debts will be paid from now on, the corporation administrator said today.

When municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey joined as commissioner in December 2019, the agitation of contractors for unpaid bills was on. The number of outstanding bills of contractors was Rs 286 crores. The contractors had boycotted the new proposed works due to non-receipt of bills even after two years. Pandey started paying the overdue bills gradually. Now the debt of Rs 60 crore is due with the municipal corporation.