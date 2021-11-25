Financial gains behind privatization of super-speciality wing - Kenekar

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The building of the super-speciality wing has been constructed from the funds of the Central government. The machinery has also been procured from the funds of the Centre. But the state government is preparing to hand over the super-speciality wing to private individuals. A big financial deal has been made by the Mahavikas Aghadi government for this, alleged BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar in a press conference on Thursday.

He further alleged that several oxygen plants were set up in Maharashtra from the funds allotted by the Centre. Still, Rs 1 crore is spent on purchase of oxygen from a private agency by shutting down plants in the Government Medical College and Hospital.

The oxygen plant set up in the premises of the district civil hospital was also funded by the Centre. But the plant is closed and oxygen is being purchased from a private contractor. Thousands of crores were given to the state government by the Central government for setting up these projects. Hence BJP will take to the streets against privatization of these projects.

The state government collected relief funds during covid. But only 25 per cent funds were utilized. The remaining funds of Rs 600 crore are lying unused. Kenekar demanded that the Lokayukta should inquire as to why the state government, which sought help from the PM Cares fund, kept Rs 600 crore unspent. Jalindar Shendge, Rajesh Mehta, Manish Bhansali, Dr Ram Budhwant and others were present.